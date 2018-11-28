Korea Investment CORP Sells 66,482 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,482 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $161,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

