KWS Saat (KWS) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €325.00 ($377.91) price objective on KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. equinet set a €348.00 ($404.65) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KWS Saat in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €334.00 ($388.37) price target on shares of KWS Saat and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €328.00 ($381.40).

Get KWS Saat alerts:

Shares of KWS stock opened at €286.50 ($333.14) on Tuesday. KWS Saat has a 12 month low of €282.25 ($328.20) and a 12 month high of €383.15 ($445.52).

About KWS Saat

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seed for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment produces and distributes corn seeds, rapeseeds, soybeans, sunflowers, and sorghum.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for KWS Saat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS Saat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.