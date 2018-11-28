La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LJPC. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,014,000. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,590,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

