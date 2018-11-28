La-Z-Boy (LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, RTT News reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 580,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kurt L. Darrow sold 78,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,248.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 550,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

