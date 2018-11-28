Lancaster Colony (LANC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.16

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.16 and last traded at $184.82, with a volume of 30708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LANC. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, CL King downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, VP Douglas A. Fell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $77,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Tate sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $131,479.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $275,103.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

