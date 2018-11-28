Lanxess AG (LXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.64 ($80.97).

LXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

LXS traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Friday, hitting €48.96 ($56.93). 250,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12-month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

