Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,333,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,325,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 126.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LVS opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

