LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 17% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $32,317.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.02291070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00127009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00196101 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.08786547 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 578,335,176 coins and its circulating supply is 208,435,172 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

