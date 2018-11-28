Leading Brands (LBIX) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) have been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Leading Brands earned a news impact score of 3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Leading Brands has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

About Leading Brands

Leading Brands, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

