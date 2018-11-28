Leon J. Holschbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) CEO Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leon J. Holschbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 6,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $153,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 32.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 63.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

