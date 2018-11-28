LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $254.77 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

