Life Storage Inc (LSI) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $36,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 333.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 24.81%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Life Storage to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $471,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

