LIFE Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. LIFE has a market cap of $978,860.00 and $2,524.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.02340809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00124229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00194647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.08659294 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

