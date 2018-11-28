Lifetime Brands (LCUT) vs. L S Starrett (SCX) Critical Contrast

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. L S Starrett pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lifetime Brands pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of L S Starrett shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of L S Starrett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifetime Brands and L S Starrett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $579.48 million 0.40 $2.15 million $0.71 15.76 L S Starrett $216.33 million 0.16 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Lifetime Brands has higher revenue and earnings than L S Starrett.

Risk and Volatility

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L S Starrett has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and L S Starrett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -1.59% 0.52% 0.20% L S Starrett -2.11% -9.15% -4.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lifetime Brands and L S Starrett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A L S Starrett 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats L S Starrett on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. The company also provides home solutions, which comprise other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, food storage, and home décor, as well as neoprene travel products consisting of bags, totes, cases, and sleeves; and sterling silver and pewter giftware products. In addition, it owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, KitchenCraft, Fitz and Floyd, Sabatier, Kamenstein, BUILT NY, MasterClass, Fred, Amco Houseworks, Chicago Metallic, Swing-A-Way, and Copco brands; and offers tableware products under the La Cafetière and Randwyck private label brands. The company serves mass merchants, specialty stores, national chains, department stores, warehouse clubs, supermarkets, off-price retailers, pharmacies, home and garden centers, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred and Friends, Built NY, Fitz and Floyd, Housewares Deals, and Lifetime Sterling Websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, and construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The L.S. Starrett Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

