LifeVantage Corp (LFVN) Director Garry Paul Mauro Buys 1,150 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Garry Paul Mauro acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,992.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.86. LifeVantage Corp has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 60.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 140,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $475,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/lifevantage-corp-lfvn-director-garry-paul-mauro-buys-1150-shares-of-stock.html.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.