Linamar (LNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.09

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$46.09 and last traded at C$46.68, with a volume of 529703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Linamar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In related news, insider Salvatore Cocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.70, for a total value of C$140,100.00. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.09, for a total transaction of C$302,068.00.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

