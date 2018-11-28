Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

