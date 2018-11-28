Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 610,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,743 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,671,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,470 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,343,000 after acquiring an additional 288,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 196,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,615. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

