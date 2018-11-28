Lincoln National (LNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment. The company’s Group Protection segment, which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. The acquisition of Liberty's group benefits business will further aid Group Benefits segment. Lincoln National has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. The company’s operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. However, increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause for concern. Shares of the company have lost value in a year's time, but have fared better than the industry. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 1.9% upward over the last 30 days.”

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 983.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

