Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth approximately $22,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 184.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

