LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 68.8% lower against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $2,449.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000239 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000549 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

