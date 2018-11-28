LiteCoin Ultra 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $5,197.00 and $33.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000688 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,177.24 or 6.00168687 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00097310 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003708 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

