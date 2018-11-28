LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $123,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $169,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,355 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

