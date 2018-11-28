Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) CEO Buys $16,317.06 in Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 3,602 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $16,317.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:LIVX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Livexlive Media Inc has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,142,000.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

