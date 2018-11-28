LKQ (LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s third-quarter earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. Global organic revenue growth from parts and services are likely to decline marginally in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company anticipates organic revenue growth for Parts and services segment in the range of 4.5% to 5.0% compared with the prior guidance of 4.5-5.5%. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 7,663.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LKQ by 229.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 119.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

