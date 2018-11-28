Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,014,535,000 after acquiring an additional 136,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,028,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,205,000 after acquiring an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,213,000 after acquiring an additional 292,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,307,000 after acquiring an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.44.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $295.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $283.21 and a 1 year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

