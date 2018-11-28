Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Stock

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,036 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $1,465,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,877,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,851,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $105,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

PGTI stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $199.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/logan-capital-management-inc-invests-2-29-million-in-pgt-innovations-inc-pgti-stock.html.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.