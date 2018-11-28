Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,095 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,359,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,336,000 after buying an additional 62,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,154,000 after acquiring an additional 607,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,583,000 after acquiring an additional 332,606 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 912,800 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

