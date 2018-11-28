LogisCoin (LGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $844,748.00

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One LogisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00016241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. LogisCoin has a total market cap of $844,748.00 and $79,920.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LogisCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.02299836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00124871 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00194969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.09061137 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 1,242,541 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,623 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LogisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.