Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Position in Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Flotek Industries worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 209,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

FTK opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTK shares. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

