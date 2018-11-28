Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

In other news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $106,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCCI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-heritage-crystal-clean-inc-hcci.html.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.