Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 13,857 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $100,047.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 16,286 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $99,996.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,208.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

WPG opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Washington Prime Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

