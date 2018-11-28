Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,429,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,638,000 after buying an additional 1,122,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,285,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,544 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,606,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 667,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,925,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPX opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Michael Emory Kinney sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $366,855.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,904.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,518 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $975,986. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

