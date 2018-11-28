Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616,536 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,636,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $746,818,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,607 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

