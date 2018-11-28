LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $148,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.12.
In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,090,196.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,780 shares of company stock worth $22,971,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.
