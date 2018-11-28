LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $148,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.12.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,090,196.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,780 shares of company stock worth $22,971,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/lsv-asset-management-buys-new-stake-in-church-dwight-co-inc-chd.html.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.