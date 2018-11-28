LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $657.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.51. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $537.40 and a 1-year high of $661.89.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.65 by $4.54. The firm had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total value of $637,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,237.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

