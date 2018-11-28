Lumina Gold (LUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Lumina Gold Corp (CVE:LUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 137500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

