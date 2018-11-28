Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 400 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 2.5% of Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,118 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,420,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $268.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $252.92 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

