Magnum Goldcorp (MGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)
Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.
