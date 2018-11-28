Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Chairman Vincent D. Foster acquired 25,869 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,583,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,622.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $689,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $204,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $211,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.91%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

