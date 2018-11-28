MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MMYT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $39.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.04.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $360,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 285,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 11.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

