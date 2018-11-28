Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 185,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,330,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 4,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $130.06 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $399.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

