Marathon Capital Management Cuts Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $136,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,988,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,295.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $536.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/marathon-capital-management-cuts-position-in-nuance-communications-inc-nuan.html.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.