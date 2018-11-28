Marathon Capital Management Increases Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Cypress Semiconductor comprises 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ CY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In related news, Director Camillo Martino bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $130,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/marathon-capital-management-increases-position-in-cypress-semiconductor-co-cy.html.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.