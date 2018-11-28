Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.45. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

