Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 355.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,052.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $984.00 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.17.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

