Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Director Sells $747,676.02 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $747,676.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,720. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

