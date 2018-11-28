Mark J. Hawkins Sells 1,089 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $133,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

salesforce.com stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $98.68 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

