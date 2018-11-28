Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Cut by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,325 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $212,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

