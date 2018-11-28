Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (MCP) to Issue GBX 2.70 Dividend

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (LON:MCP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MCP stock opened at GBX 355.70 ($4.65) on Wednesday. Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.42).

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

